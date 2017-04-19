IMF Warns High Corporate Debt Could Threaten Financial Stability

U.S. corporate debt has ballooned on cheap credit to levels exceeding those prevailing just before the 2008 financial crisis, a potential threat to financial stability, the International Monetary Fund warned.

S&P 500 Stabilizes as Investors Parse Earnings Reports

The S&P 500, bond yields and the dollar rose Wednesday as investors parsed another round of corporate earnings reports.

Praet Sees 'Upside Risk' for European Economy Over Short-Term

The European Central Bank's top economist said the near-term outlook for the European Union economy is looking up, in comments that declined to offer a view on what is next for monetary policy.

ECB Studies Bank Interest-Rate Risks

European banking supervisors are studying risks to banks from a potential increase in interest rates, even though the European Central Bank has said it is unlikely to raise borrowing costs soon.

Rosengren: Fed Should Begin Balance-Sheet Reduction 'Relatively Soon'

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren said the U.S. central bank should begin the process of shrinking its massive holdings of cash and securities "relatively soon."

Oil Prices Lower on EIA Supply Data

Crude prices turned lower Wednesday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that gasoline supplies rose for the first time since February.

Investors' Nightmare Scenario Is Taking Shape in French Election

With the start of the French election just days away, investors are contemplating their nightmare scenario: a choice between far-left and far-right candidates.

For U.K. Multinationals, Brexit Bounce May Be Over

Many U.K. multinationals enjoyed a big Brexit bump, as a lower pound made their exports more competitive and their overseas sales more valuable once converted back into sterling. The currency's recent rally may augur an end to further gains.

IMF Cautions Against Rolling Back Financial Regulation

Policy makers have made impressive progress in strengthening the global financial regulatory system, the International Monetary Fund said Wednesday, saying a regulatory rollback would be a mistake.

Eurozone Returns to Trade Surplus

The eurozone's trade balance with the rest of the world returned to surplus in February after a rare deficit the previous month, a boost to hopes that a modest recovery gathered momentum in the first quarter.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 19, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)