American Express Results Slide on Higher Spending, End of Costco Deal

American Express posted lower earnings and revenue in the first quarter of the year as the credit card company continues to ramp up spending in a bid to turn around its business.

Bill O'Reilly Is Out at Fox News

Fox News announced the departure of Bill O'Reilly in the wake of a sexual-harassment scandal, bringing an end to the host's two-decade run at the TV network.

Exxon Seeks U.S. Waiver to Resume Russia Oil Venture

Exxon Mobil has applied to the Treasury Department for a waiver from U.S. sanctions on Russia in a bid to resume its venture with state oil giant PAO Rosneft in the Black Sea forged in 2012 by then-CEO Rex Tillerson, according to people familiar with the matter.

Morgan Stanley Trades Its Way Past Goldman

Morgan Stanley rode a boost in debt trading to surpass rival Goldman Sachs and join other big Wall Street firms in posting strong results to start the year.

BlackRock Managed Assets Continue to Rise

BlackRock Inc. posted increases in everything from revenue to assets in the first quarter, but the world's largest asset manager wasn't immune from the dynamics causing headaches for many in its industry.

U.S. Bancorp Profit Rises, But Questions Linger on Loan Growth

U.S. Bancorp said profit and revenue increased in the first quarter, but executives warned that demand for some loans was sluggish.

Fifth Street Asset Management to Explore Sale

Specialty lender Fifth Street Asset Management is exploring a sale amid a deterioration in its loan portfolio and management turnover.

Axel Springer Buys Stake in Uber

Axel Springer said it had bought a stake in Uber Technologies, the U.S. ride-hailing company that has faced several regulatory and legal challenges in Europe.

Akzo Nobel Boosts Payouts, Starts Clock on Chemical Unit Separation

Akzo Nobel boosted dividend payouts to shareholders and set a timeline for the separation of its specialty-chemicals division, the latest in the Dutch firm's efforts to fend off a $24 billion takeover approach from U.S. rival PPG Industries.

Tesla Settles Lawsuit Against Former Autopilot Director

Tesla has settled a lawsuit against the former director of its semiautonomous Autopilot system, clearing the way for one of the stars among self-driving cars to build his own company that could become a threat to the Silicon Valley car maker.

April 19, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)