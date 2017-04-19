Morgan Stanley Trades Its Way Past Goldman

Continue Reading Below

Morgan Stanley said earnings rose 70%, riding big boosts in its debt-trading and underwriting businesses to become the last of the big Wall Street banks to post strong numbers.

Fifth Street Asset Management to Explore Sale

Specialty lender Fifth Street Asset Management is exploring a sale amid a deterioration in its loan portfolio and management turnover.

Akzo Nobel Boosts Payouts, Starts Clock on Chemical Unit Separation

Akzo Nobel boosted dividend payouts to shareholders and set a timeline for the separation of its specialty-chemicals division, the latest in the Dutch firm's efforts to fend off a $24 billion takeover approach from U.S. rival PPG Industries.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Exxon Seeks U.S. Waiver to Work in Russia Despite Sanctions

Exxon Mobil has applied to the Treasury Department for a waiver from U.S. sanctions on Russia in a bid to resume its venture with state oil giant PAO Rosneft in the Black Sea forged in 2012 by then-CEO Rex Tillerson, according to people familiar with the matter.

BlackRock Managed Assets Continue to Rise

BlackRock, the world's largest money manager, posted increases in revenue, profit and assets under management as investors continue to favor index-tracking funds.

U.S. Bancorp Profit Rises, But Questions Linger on Loan Growth

U.S. Bancorp said profit and revenue increased in the first quarter, but executives warned that demand for some loans was sluggish.

Emirates Airline Cuts Flights to U.S. After Electronics Ban, Visa Curbs

Emirates Airline, the world's biggest carrier by international traffic, is cutting flights to five U.S. cities after actions by the Trump administration slowed bookings from Middle Eastern countries.

Activist Investor Seeks to Replace CEO, Director at Taubman Centers

Activist investor Jonathan Litt's hedge fund called for mall operator Taubman Centers to replace its CEO and lead director on the company's board at Taubman's annual meeting later this year.

At Arconic, Race Heats Up for Next Chief Executive

The abrupt departure of Klaus Kleinfeld as Arconic's chief executive officer this week opens a new chapter in the battle over leadership at the aerospace and auto parts supplier-and gives next month's board election added urgency.

Adidas Apologizes for Boston Marathon Email

Adidas apologized for sending an email to finishers of this week's Boston Marathon that congratulated them for "surviving" the race, a remark some viewed as insensitive after the 2013 bombings at the event.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 19, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)