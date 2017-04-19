Morgan Stanley Trades Its Way Past Goldman

Morgan Stanley said earnings rose 70%, riding big boosts in its debt-trading and underwriting businesses to become the last of the big Wall Street banks to post strong numbers.

Akzo Nobel Boosts Payouts, Starts Clock on Chemical Unit Separation

Akzo Nobel boosted dividend payouts to shareholders and set a timeline for the separation of its specialty-chemicals division, the latest in the Dutch firm's efforts to fend off a $24 billion takeover approach from U.S. rival PPG Industries.

BlackRock Managed Assets Continue to Rise

BlackRock, the world's largest money manager, posted increases in revenue, profit and assets under management as investors continue to favor index-tracking funds.

U.S. Bancorp Helped by Loan Growth

U.S. Bancorp said profit and revenue increased in the first quarter, as the company reported an increase in loans that comes amid a long-awaited rise in interest rates.

Emirates Airline Cuts Flights to U.S. After Electronics Ban, Visa Curbs

Emirates Airline, the world's biggest carrier by international traffic, is cutting flights to five U.S. cities after actions by the Trump administration slowed bookings from Middle Eastern countries.

Fox News Is Preparing to Cut Ties With Bill O'Reilly

Fox News is preparing to cut ties with its biggest star, Bill O'Reilly, according to people close to the situation.

At Arconic, Race Heats Up for Next Chief Executive

The abrupt departure of Klaus Kleinfeld as Arconic's chief executive officer this week opens a new chapter in the battle over leadership at the aerospace and auto parts supplier-and gives next month's board election added urgency.

Adidas Apologizes for Boston Marathon Email

Adidas apologized for sending an email to finishers of this week's Boston Marathon that congratulated them for "surviving" the race, a remark some viewed as insensitive after the 2013 bombings at the event.

Chevy to Chase Chinese Consumers With Series of Vehicle Rollouts

Chevrolet's sales have declined for two consecutive years, while GM's other brands, including Buick, have turned in strong showings in the world's largest car market.

Baidu to Open Source Its Self-Driving Technology

Baidu says it will share software technology it is developing for self-driving cars in a bid to catch up with competitors including General Motors and Waymo, the self-driving unit of Google-parent Alphabet Inc.

April 19, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)