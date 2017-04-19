Bank Regulator Rips Its Own Supervision of Wells Fargo Sales Practices

A national bank regulator blamed itself for failing to catch questionable sales practices at Wells Fargo & Co. for years before a national scandal last fall.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency published the results of an internal review that found OCC supervisors missed or failed to address warning signs about the bank's risky sales incentive program.

The bank examiners knew of reports of sales integrity violations as far back as 2010, but "did not take timely and effective supervisory actions, " the report said.

The bank paid a $185 million fine in September 2016 for what authorities called widespread illegal sales practices that led to the opening of as many as 2 million phony customer accounts. Many employees were fired or quit as a result of a cutthroat sales culture, and customers were stuck with credit cards or other products they didn't seek.

The OCC report amounts to a detailed critique of failures at the agency, the primary regulator of Wells Fargo. It found that supervisors were aware of complaints about the sales program, including a meeting with a senior Wells Fargo executive in January 2010 where they inquired about 700 whistleblower complaints "related to the gaming of incentive plans."

Examiners in 2010 also pointed out that they hadn't seen the bank assess risks associated with the sales practices, or create a good system for monitoring complaints about them, the report said.

Despite raising these questions and concerns, the supervisors repeatedly didn't follow up on them or identify root causes, the report found.

The report also said Wells Fargo's board of directors received information as early as 2005 indicating there were a significant number of internal complaints and employee firings related to "sales integrity violations."

The bank's board is facing a vote of confidence next week.

The report recommended the OCC take several steps including creating a better process for reviewing whistleblower complaints.

Comptroller Thomas Curry asked the agency's ombudsman office to prepare the internal review. In an email Wednesday accompanying release of the report, an OCC spokesman said Mr. Curry has "stated unequivocally that the OCC can and must do better, including identify and acting on issues like these sooner. The report is consistent with that statement."

The spokesman said the agency is "in the process of implementing actions" related to the report's recommendations.

