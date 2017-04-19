21st Century Fox: Bill O'Reilly Won't Return to Fox News Channel -- Update

Fox News announced the departure of Bill O'Reilly in the wake of a sexual-harassment scandal, bringing an end to the popular host's two-decade run at the TV network.

Continue Reading Below

The decision to cut ties with Mr. O'Reilly, a staple of the Fox News Channel since its launch in 1996, is a sea change for both the network and its parent company 21st Century Fox.

Mr. O'Reilly is being swept out of Fox News after revelations that he and the company paid settlements to women who accused him of sexual harassment and verbal abuse. the New York Times report detailing the $13 million paid to five women who worked at or appeared on his show led dozens of advertisers to boycott his program and brought a slew of negative attention to the company.

"After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O'Reilly have agreed that Bill O'Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel," 21st Century Fox said in a statement Wednesday. The company offered no further comment.

Mr. O'Reilly has denied any wrongdoing, saying he paid settlements to "put to rest any controversies to spare my children."

21st Century Fox and News Corp, parent company of The Wall Street Journal, share common ownership.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Write to Joe Flint at joe.flint@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 19, 2017 15:07 ET (19:07 GMT)