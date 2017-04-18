Existing Home Sales Seen Up -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.
Continue Reading Below
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Apr 15 240K (15) 234K
0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Apr 27.5 (12) 32.8
1000 Leading Index Mar +0.3% (11) +0.6%
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Friday 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Apr N/A 53.3*
0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Apr N/A 52.8*
1000 Existing Home Sales Mar 5.59M (21) 5.48M
-- percent change Mar +2.0% -3.7%
*End-March Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com
The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Apr 15 240K (15) 234K
0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Apr 27.5 (12) 32.8
1000 Leading Index Mar +0.3% (11) +0.6%
Friday 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Apr N/A 53.3*
0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Apr N/A 52.8*
1000 Existing Home Sales Mar 5.59M (21) 5.48M
-- percent change Mar +2.0% -3.7%
*End-March Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 19, 2017 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)