Apple Secures Permit to Test Self-Driving Cars in California

By Tripp Mickle and Tim Higgins Technology Dow Jones Newswires

FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc. store is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Apple Inc. on Friday secured a permit for autonomous-vehicle testing in California, the clearest sign to date of progress in the company's efforts to develop self-driving car technology. 

The permit, awarded by California's Department of Motor Vehicles, allows Apple to test self-driving cars on public roads in the largest U.S. state, adding it to a list of other companies with permits that includes Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Tesla Inc. 

An Apple spokesman declined to comment on the permit and referred to a December statement that said the company is investing machine learning and autonomous systems. 

