Uber Settles with Pennsylvania Regulators for $3.5M

FILE PHOTO: The Uber app logo is seen on a mobile telephone in this October 28, 2016 photo illustration. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Illustration/File Photo (Copyright Reuters 2017)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania regulators are settling a legal dispute with the ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc. for $3.5 million.

The Public Utility Commission, which regulates public transportation in Pennsylvania, said Thursday the agreement ended a fight over Uber and subsidiaries that operated without authority in the state for six months in 2014.

A pair of administrative judges had recommended a $50 million fine, which the commission whittled down to $11 million in May.

That's the fine Uber had been appealing before the settlement was reached.

Uber says it's glad the matter has been resolved. The settlement says both sides agree Uber's been operating lawfully in the state since August 2014.