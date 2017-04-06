Ford to launch two green cars, electrify 70 percent of vehicles in China

Ford Motor Co on Thursday said it plans to launch a new plug-in hybrid car in China next year and will bring a fully electric sport-utility vehicle to China in the next five years, amid sweeping plans to electrify its vehicle lineup.

The U.S. automaker said in a statement that it plans for 70 percent of Ford brand vehicles sold in China to be conventional hybrids, plug-in hybrids or full battery electric by 2025.

