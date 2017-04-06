On Our Radar

Ford to launch two green cars, electrify 70 percent of vehicles in China

The logo of Ford is seen during the 87th International Motor Show at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

BEIJING –  Ford Motor Co on Thursday said it plans to launch a new plug-in hybrid car in China next year and will bring a fully electric sport-utility vehicle to China in the next five years, amid sweeping plans to electrify its vehicle lineup.

The U.S. automaker said in a statement that it plans for 70 percent of Ford brand vehicles sold in China to be conventional hybrids, plug-in hybrids or full battery electric by 2025.

