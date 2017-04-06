Aetna will not sell 2018 Obamacare exchange plans in Iowa

Health insurer Aetna Inc will not sell Obamacare individual insurance plans in Iowa in 2018 due to financial risk and the uncertain outlook for the online marketplace, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Continue Reading Below

Aetna said that it is still evaluating its other remaining individual insurance markets for 2018.

Insurers must submit premium rate proposals to federal and state insurance regulators in the next few months and Aetna said it had notified them of its plans on Thursday. President Donald Trump and Republicans have promised to repeal and replace the law, and insurers have said the uncertainty over the rules and government subsidies is making it difficult to set those rates.

(Reporting by Caroline Humer)