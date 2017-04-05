On Our Radar

ExxonMobil says in talks to buy Singapore's Jurong Aromatics

Logos of ExxonMobil are seen in its booth at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

SINGAPORE –  ExxonMobil said on Wednesday it is in talks to buy a refining-petrochemical complex in Singapore as part of its global business strategy.

"We can confirm that we are currently negotiating with the receiver for Jurong Aromatics Corporation Pte Ltd to acquire JAC���s assets on Jurong Island," an Exxon spokeswoman said.

"While progress is being made, no agreement has been reached yet," she said.

(Reporting by Florence Tan, Seng Li Peng and Jane Chung in SEOUL; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)