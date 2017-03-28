Trump: Ford to announce investments in three Michigan plants

U.S. President Donald Trump touted Ford Motor Co's expected announcement on Tuesday about investments and jobs at its U.S. plants, saying the automaker would make a major investment in three Michigan facilities.

It was not immediately clear whether Ford was taking new steps or acting on previously planned or announced investments. The company is expected to make an announcement later on Tuesday morning.

The planned announcement comes less than two weeks after Trump visited Detroit to promise more auto jobs for Michigan and other Midwestern U.S. states.

Sometimes, however, Trump has promoted job announcements at the White House that had been previously planned or announced. Last week at the White House, he praised an investment decision by Charter Communications Inc that the company announced before he was elected.

Ford will announce investments at its Michigan plants in Wayne, Flat Rock and Romeo, the Detroit News reported, citing three sources familiar with the plans. The newspaper said it was unclear how many jobs Ford would create or the amount it would invest.

Last week, Ford said it expected higher investments, as well as other spending, to weigh on 2017 earnings.

Trump has focused on U.S. automotive jobs, meeting with company executives as well as pressuring - and praising - them on Twitter. Executives have also said they hope his administration will pursue tax and regulatory policies that would benefit U.S. manufacturers.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)