Tesla to take orders for solar roof tiles starting April

A Tesla logo is seen at its planned store in Hanam, South Korea, December 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Tesla Motors Inc will start taking orders for its solar roof tiles in April, Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a Tweet on Friday.

The solar-powered roof shingles were unveiled in October last year to show the benefits of combining his electric car maker with solar installer SolarCity Corp .

There was no detail on cost. (http://bit.ly/2n32HB8)

Tesla has said previously the cost of the roof would be less than a conventional roof plus solar.

By incorporating solar modules into rooftops, Tesla is hoping to succeed with a solar technology that to date has had little success.

