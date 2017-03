Sales for German automaker BMW AG's China venture are expected to increase 20 percent year-on-year in 2017, the chairman of its joint venture partner Brilliance China Automotive Holdings <1114.HK> said on Friday.

Brilliance Chairman Wu Xiaoan made the remark at a briefing in Hong Kong.

