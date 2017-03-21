LIVE: Trump's Supreme Court Pick Gorsuch Testifies at Confirmation Hearing

Watch | Dismiss

On Our Radar

Sears Drops New Bombshell, Acknowledges Doubts About Future

Retail Reuters

A Sears store sign is pictured in Schaumburg, Illinois near Chicago in this September 23, 2013 file photo. Sears Holdings Corp is closing its downtown Chicago flagship outlet in April, the latest move by the retailer to cut the number of its stores as it relies more on online retailing. REUTERS/Jim Young/Files (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS LOGO)

A Sears store sign is pictured in Schaumburg, Illinois near Chicago in this September 23, 2013 file photo. Sears Holdings Corp is closing its downtown Chicago flagship outlet in April, the latest move by the retailer to cut the number of its stores ... as it relies more on online retailing. REUTERS/Jim Young/Files (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS LOGO) (Reuters)

Expand

(Reuters) - Beleaguered retailer Sears Holdings Corp. (SHLD) on Tuesday warned about its ability to continue as a going concern.

Continue Reading Below

"Our historical operating results indicate substantial doubt exists related to the company's ability to continue as a going concern," Sears said in the annual report for the fiscal year ended Jan. 28. (http://bit.ly/2mRUcce)

However, Sears said actions taken to boost liquidity during the year, including the sale of the Craftsman tool brand to power tool maker Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK), could mitigate the going concern doubt.

More From FOXBusiness.com...

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)