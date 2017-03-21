Marathon Adds to Permian Acreage With $700M Buy

Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) said on Tuesday it bought additional acreage in the Permian basin for about $700 million, the company's second purchase in less than two weeks as it focuses on higher-margin, lower-cost U.S. assets. The about 21,000 acres, situated in the Northern Delaware basin of New Mexico, was acquired from Black Mountain Oil & Gas and other private players, the company said.

Continue Reading Below

Marathon, which has said it would exit its Canadian oil sands business, bought up about 70,000 net surface acres in the oil-rich Permian basin for $1.1 billion earlier this month.

Oil producers have made a beeline for the Permian basin as the region's sprawling pipeline network, abundant labor and supplies and warm winters that allow year-round work help companies make money at current crude prices.