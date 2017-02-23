Audi CEO Not Facing Immediate Dismissal by Supervisory Board

BERLIN/HAMBURG – Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler is not facing immediate dismissal by the carmaker's supervisory board, two sources said, despite growing criticism of his role in the investigation into the emissions scandal.
Continue Reading Below
Audi did not admit to using illicit emissions control devices in the United States until November 2015, two months after the scandal broke at parent Volkswagen
Stadler's credibility among staff representatives has suffered following a court hearing this week related to the scandal.
But Audi's supervisory board, due to meet later on Thursday, and a related meeting by VW's controlling panel on Friday are not expected to lead to Stadler's dismissal, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
Audi declined comment.
- Breitbart News Seeks to Change Its Stripes After Yiannopoulos, Bannon Ties
- Kansas Secretary of State: 'Dreamers' Should Be Subject to Deportation
- Microsoft, Airbus Climb Aboard Drones Software Firm AirMap
- Tesla Says Model 3 on Track for Volume Production by September
- For New Lakers Chief Magic Johnson, California Tax Rate Could be Obstacle
What do you think?
Click the button below to comment on this article.