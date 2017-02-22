Nissan's Carlos Ghosn Steps Down; Hiroto Saikawa Named New CEO

(Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd said on Wednesday it has appointed the company's co-chief executive officer, Hiroto Saikawa, as Nissan's chief executive, effective April 1.

Carlos Ghosn, chairman of the board and CEO, will continue to serve as chairman, the company said in a statement. (http://bit.ly/2mdIn09)

Ghosn will seek a renewal of his mandate at the company’s general shareholders meeting in June, the company said. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish)