7-Year-Old Asks Google Boss for a Job, Gets a Response

Want your Google job application to stand out? Take notes from 7-year-old Chloe Bridgewater.

The British elementary schooler recently penned a hand-written note to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and, unlike many job seekers who apply for positions at the company, actually got a personal response back. Bridgewater's letter, obtained by BBC News, starts out by saying she'd like a job at Google when she's older, then lays out her motivations for applying:

"My dad said I can sit on bean bags and go down slides and ride go karts in a job in Google," she wrote. "I like computers too and have a tablet I play games on." Then letter then touches on some of her other passions: "I also want to work in a chocolate factory and do swimming in the Olympics."

Next, Bridgewater goes on to list her qualifications for working at Google: her teachers say she's good in glass, and she can spell, read, and do math. She also pointed out her interest in robots, writing: "My dad gave me a game where I have to move a robot up and down squares, he said it will be good for me to learn about computers."

She ends the note by thanking Pichai for his time: "Thank you for reading my letter, I have only ever sent one other and that was to Father Christmas."

To her parents' surprise, Pichai wrote back.

"Thank you so much for your letter," the Google CEO wrote, according to BBC News. "I'm glad that you like computers and robots, and hope that you will continue to learn about technology."

He offered the young entrepreneur some words of encouragement and told her to submit an application when she's a little older:

"I think if you keep working hard and following your dreams, you can accomplish everything you set your mind to – from working at Google to swimming at the Olympics," he wrote. "I look forward to receiving your job application when you are finished with school!"

