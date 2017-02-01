PCMag Startup Toolkit: February 2017

Hello again, fair startup founders and daring entrepreneurs. We're a full month into 2017 and, as always, PCMag has compiled a list of newly tested tech that can make an impact on your business. Whether you're in the market for a better cloud storage and file sharing platform, a more portable (but still powerful) business PC, or new productivity applications to get more organized, we've got you covered. And that's only a fraction of the products featured in this month's startup toolkit, so read on!

Software and Services

AceProject

There are plenty of great project management (PM) tools out there but, for an affordable tool that puts function over form, AceProject is a great task management and organization option. The app lets you add a deep level of detail to tasks, featuring Gantt charts, time tracking, and expense tracking features as well as a broad range of mobile apps.

Egnyte Business

When it comes to document management and file storage in the cloud, people tend to think of big-name options first such as Box, Dropbox, and Google Drive. While those are all intuitive and powerful tools, Egnyte Business beat them all out for our Editors' Choice nod on the strength of its hybrid storage and collaboration features, sophisticated security and privacy, and well-designed platform that can support your startup's storage needs, with plenty of room to scale.

NationBuilder

Depending on your startup's mission, you may need to go beyond simply amassing a customer base to growing a larger social following and membership around your organization. NationBuilder is an easy way to build a website and generate followers. It captures contact information and cross-matches email addresses to a variety of social media accounts, helping you generate targeted lists. It's a strong membership marketing tool with a wealth of social media-focused tools.

Namely

On the human resources (HR) and startup-focused benefits administration front, Namely is a smartly designed, highly configurable option. Namely sports a mobile-optimized user interface (UI), document storage and reporting, and a benefits module including higher-level benefits options such as tax-free commuter savings and an employee wellness benefit that covers gym memberships.

Trello

Trello was already an intuitive, visually oriented collaboration and PM tool with a lot to offer startups on the organization and productivity front. This past month, though, the platform was acquired by enterprise software company Atlassian. So, if your startup is invested in any of the development or collaboration tools in Atlassian's ecosystem, then Trello is now even more of a no-brainer.

uCoz uKit

If you're looking for a website builder to quickly create a good-looking, mobile-friendly website for your startup, then uCoz uKit is a great, cheap option. This website builder from Russia offers almost everything you could want to get a mobile-friendly, e-commerce-capable website online. It has gamification features built in and can also serve as an easy blogging tool.

Hardware

Anker PowerCore 10000 With Quick Charge 3.0

Inevitably, as a startup, you'll have executives, salespeople, and engineers traveling to conferences, meetings, and client offices. They will need consistent, portable power. The Anker PowerCore 10000 With Quick Charge 3.0 is an affordable, compact, and lightweight portable charger with a large battery that supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. It will keep all of your employees' mobile devices charged and ready.

Dymo MobileLabeler

Designed for printing labels anywhere, the Dymo MobileLabeler is an intriguing fusion product that bridges the functions of commercial and personal label printers. Its mobile app lets you print remotely without a keyboard, from a computer by using Dymo Label software. Our reviewer recommends it particularly in small business or startup settings, with a USB cable handy. After all, every office needs labels sooner or later.

ViewSonic VP2468

If you're looking for some new monitors to give your employees a reliable second or even third screen, then the moderately priced ViewSonic VP2468 is a 24-inch monitor that delivers solid performance. It offers a generous assortment of ports, settings, and ergonomic adjustment options. It's an excellent choice, particularly for the designers, photographers, or other graphic artists working to craft the right image and aesthetic for your brand.

PCMag Startup Tool of the Month: HP Elite Slice: As far as the combination of power and portability goes, the HP Elite Slice gives you the best of both worlds. This small-form factor (SFF) business machine comes with a conference-ready soundbar, an optical drive, a wireless phone charger, and more, in a unique design where modules can be stacked atop one another. The modular business PC can be used in conference rooms, home offices, or at your employees' desks. It can also be switched to different configurations in seconds.

