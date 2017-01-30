Dropbox Smart Sync Makes it Easy to Access Files

Dropbox today expanded access to its Smart Sync product, which lets you access all files and folders from your desktop, regardless of whether they're on your hard drive or in the cloud.

Smart Sync debuted in April as Project Infinite, but was only open to "a select number of sponsor customers" to start. Now, Smart Sync is available for all Dropbox Business teams through the early access program; the company is looking to bring the tech to individual users in the future.

"No need to jump into a web browser, and no need to shuffle files if you have more in the cloud than you can fit on your computer," Dropbox VP of Product Todd Jackson wrote in a blog post.

With Smart Sync, you can view all your folders and files in Windows File Explorer and macOS Finder, even if they're not actually on your machine. You don't even need the latest version of your operating system to use this. "When you need them, files and folders are just a double click away," Jackson wrote.

Dropbox today also officially launched Paper in 21 languages worldwide on the Web. Paper lets you create and collaborate on documents, as you can with Google Drive or Evernote Business. The company said users have created "millions" of Paper docs since the service first went into beta.

Dropbox also streamlined its website to make it easier to find what you need. And there's a new "viewer info" feature that lets you see who on your team has opened your shared files and when. The refreshed site is rolling out gradually to all users and viewer info is heading to Dropbox Business teams through the early access program.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.