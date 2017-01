Volkswagen's compliance chief Christine Hohmann-Dennhardt will leave the management board, just over a year after joining the carmaker, German daily Handelsblatt reported, citing company sources.

Volkswagen declined to comment.

Hohmann-Dennhardt has overseen compliance at Volkswagen since Jan. 1, 2016, having previously worked at premium carmaker Daimler . She was to help clean up the scandal over Volkswagen's cheating on emissions tests.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Jan Schwartz; Editing by Victoria Bryan)