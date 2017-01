Kazakhstan has agreed to continue talks about a tax dispute with the Karachaganak consortium of oil majors led by Shell and Eni despite beginning arbitration proceedings, the Kazakh Energy Ministry said on Thursday.

Quoting minister Kanat Bozumbayev, a ministry spokesman said the sides had agreed in December to extend talks by nine months and Kazakhstan might stop the arbitration if it was satisfied with the consortium's offer.

(Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)