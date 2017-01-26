Factbox: J&J-Actelion the largest European pharma deal in 13 years

Johnson & Johnson's agreed takeover of Actelion for $30 billion in cash marks the biggest takeover with a European pharma business as target since Sanofi-Synthelabo acquired rival Aventis 13 years ago to forge what is now Sanofi .

The following table lists the 10 largest previous mergers or takeovers with a European pharma business as target, based on Thomson Reuters Deals Intelligence data.

Target target value Acquirer Announced

incl. net debt

SmithKline Beecham $78.78 bln Glaxo Wellcome 01/17/00

Aventis $65.66 bln Sanofi-Synthela 01/26/04

Astra $31.77 bln ZENECA 12/09/98

Ciba-Geigy $28.22 bln Sandoz 03/07/96

Schering $20.12 bln Bayer 03/23/06

GlaxoSmithKline $16.00 bln Novartis 04/22/14

Oncology Business

Organon Biosciences $14.43 bln Schering-Plough 03/11/07

Nycomed $13.69 bln Takeda 05/19/11

Pharmaceutical

Wellcome $13.41 bln Glaxo Holdings 01/20/95

Sanofi $12.58 bln Boehringer 06/27/16

Animal Health Ingelheim

Business

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Greg Mahlich)