Boeing expects to deliver more planes in 2017

Boeing Co said on Wednesday it expects to deliver between 760 and 765 commercial aircraft in 2017, higher than 748 deliveries in 2016.

The world's biggest maker of jetliners said it expected 2017 core earnings, which exclude some pension and other costs, in the range of $9.10-$9.30 per share on revenue of $90.5 billion-$92.5 billion.

Boeing forecast operating cash flow of about $10.75 billion in 2017. The company reported cash flow of $10.50 billion in 2016.

The company's core earnings rose to $2.47 per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $1.60 a year earlier.

Revenue fell 1.2 percent to $23.29 billion.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)