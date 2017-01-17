Toymaker Mattel names Google's Americas President CEO

Mattel Inc , the largest U.S. toymaker, named Margaret Georgiadis, Google Inc's Americas President, its chief executive, replacing Christopher Sinclair, who will remain chairman.

Georgiadis has also served as chief operating officer of Groupon Inc and chief marketing officer of Discover Financial Services .

"(Georgiadis's) leadership experience at Google and elsewhere, coupled with her proven ability to foster innovation and build partnerships on a global scale, makes her ideally suited to accelerate Mattel's growth in the coming years," Mattel's Independent Lead Director Michael Dolan said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sinclair was named CEO in April 2015, after holding the post on an interim basis since January 2015.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)