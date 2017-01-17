Brexit Fallout Boosts iOS App Store Prices

Great Britain's decision to leave the European Union has caused unexpected ripples, including a price hike in the UK iOS App Store.

As reported by The Guardian, Apple is raising prices almost 25 percent thanks to the pound's devaluation since the June Brexit vote.

Following the summer's controversial referendum, the value of the pound sterling this week dropped to its lowest point in more than 10 years; it fell 16 percent against the US dollar by October and has been struggling in the months since.

That's great news for American tourists visiting the United Kingdom, but troublesome for those trying to beat the next Candy Crush level or get fit in the new year. Under the new terms, an app priced at 99 cents in the US and 79 pence in the UK now costs iOS and Mac users 99 pence.

Similar changes are expected to roll out to Apple's digital iTunes and iBooks stores, according to The Guardian, which tipped similar hikes in countries like India and Turkey.

"Price tiers on the App Store are set internationally on the basis of several factors, including currency exchange rates, business practices, taxes and the cost of doing business," Apple said in a statement to PCMag. "These factors vary from region to region and over time."

This isn't the first incident of Brexit blowback, though: As The Guardian points out, Cupertino in October raised the price of all computers, new and old, across Britain.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.