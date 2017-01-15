Luxottica and Essilor to merge in $53 billion deal: FT

Italian eyewear maker Luxottica and French corrective eye lens maker Essilor have agreed on a 50 billion euros ($53.16 billion) merger, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Continue Reading Below

The deal would make Luxottica's founder, Leonardo Del Vecchio, the largest single shareholder in the combined company with about a 30 percent stake, the FT said.

Luxottica and Essilor were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)