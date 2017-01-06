FBI releases documents related to San Bernardino iPhone

The FBI has released 100 pages of heavily censored documents related to its agreement with a mysterious vendor to hack into an iPhone used by one of the San Bernardino, California, shooters.

The records were provided in response to a federal lawsuit by The Associated Press, Vice Media and Gannett, the parent company of USA Today.

The media organizations sued to learn how much the FBI paid and whom it hired to break into the phone of Syed Farook, who along with his wife killed 14 people in December 2015.

The FBI censored those details. But the documents make clear that it signed a nondisclosure agreement with the vendor. The records also show that the FBI received other inquiries from companies interested in developing a product to unlock the phone.