STOCK MARKET NEWS: Tik Tok CEO testifies, Ford predicts $3B EV loss, Coinbase in SEC crosshairs
Stocks steady following global rate hikes, TikTok’s CEO to face Congress, Ford’s EV losses mount, new Starbuck’s CEO lays out challenges at coffee maker and SEC eyes Coinbase in crypto probe. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
The major U.S. stock averages are rebounding on Thursday after the Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates another quarter point sparked a sell-off on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the financial sector continues to take a beating as elevating interest rates put a damper on loans. However, banking stocks are recovering from yesterday’s downturn as shares of Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America trade above the redline on Thursday.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|WFC
|$37.34
|0.14
|0.38
|JPM
|$128.94
|1.75
|1.38
|BAC
|$27.89
|0.24
|0.89
In commodities, the price of oil is up, hovering around $71.34 a barrel as gold moves higher to near $1,978.20 per ounce.
The labor market continues to defy Federal Reserve attempts to cool hiring, with U.S. applications for unemployment benefits down again last week and remaining at historically low levels.
Jobless claims in the U.S. for the week ending March 18 fell by 1,000 to 191,000 from the previous week, the Labor Department said Thursday.
The four-week moving average of claims, which flattens out some of week-to-week volatility, fell by 250 to 196,250, remaining below the 200,000 threshold for the ninth straight week.
A Chinese real estate developer whose struggle to manage more than $300 billion in debt rattled global financial markets announced a long-awaited plan Thursday to restructure what it owes to foreign bondholders.
The Evergrande Group, the global real estate industry's most heavily indebted company, ran short of cash after Beijing tightened controls on corporate debt the ruling Communist Party worries is dangerously high. Some other Chinese developers collapsed, leaving half-finished apartment blocks standing empty.
Evergrande’s struggle prompted fears about possible shockwaves for the global financial system. The Chinese central bank tried to reassure investors, saying its problems could be controlled and were unlikely to spill over.
The Bank of England focused on fighting inflation, announcing an 11th consecutive interest rate increase Thursday despite concerns about the economic fallout from troubles in the global financial system.
Britain’s central bank boosted its key rate by a quarter-percentage point to 4.25%, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve approved a similar move to tame inflation that is crimping household budgets and slowing economic growth.
The decision by the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee came after the U.K. statistics agency surprised policymakers Wednesday by reporting that inflation accelerated to 10.4% in February, driven by the cost of food, clothing and dining out.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|ACN
|$260.96
|7.69
|3.04
Accenture PLC on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $1.53 billion.
The Dublin-based company said it had net income of $2.39 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.69 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.49 per share.
The consulting company posted revenue of $15.81 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.51 billion.
For the current quarter ending in May, Accenture said it expects revenue in the range of $16.1 billion to $16.7 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $16.22 billion.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.41 to $11.63 per share.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|MOV
|$33.02
|-0.30
|-0.90
Movado Group Inc. on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $22.7 million.
On a per-share basis, the Paramus, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.03 per share.
The watchmaker posted revenue of $194.3 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $94.5 million, or $4.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $751.9 million.
Movado expects full-year earnings to be $2.70 to $2.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $725 million to $750 million.
Bitcoin, one of the best performing asset classes of the year, held steady as new headwinds face the crypto industry.
Coinbase, the crypto exchange, disclosed that it has received a Wells Notice from the Securities and Exchange Commission which signals a possible enforcement action could be in progress.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|GIS
|$79.87
|-0.88
|-1.09
General Mills Inc on Thursday raised its fiscal 2023 forecasts for a fourth time after beating estimates for quarterly results, helped by price increases and steady demand for its packaged-food products.
General Mills' organic sales in the third quarter rose 16%, helped mainly by higher prices, while volumes remained flat.
General Mills had most recently lifted its annual organic sales and profit expectations in February.
The company said on Thursday it now expects organic net sales to rise 10% to 11% in fiscal 2023, compared to its earlier forecast of about 10% growth.
It forecast fiscal 2023 adjusted profit per share to rise between 8% and 9% on a constant-currency basis, compared with its prior range of a 7% to 8% rise.
The company's net sales in the third quarter ending Feb. 26 rose 13% to about $5.13 billion, while analysts had expected $4.97 billion, according to Refinitiv data.
Excluding one-off charges, General Mills earned 97 cents per share, compared with estimates of 93 cents.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|F
|$11.48
|-0.24
|-2.05
Ford Motor Co.'s electric vehicle business has lost $3 billion before taxes during the past two years and will lose a similar amount this year as the company invests heavily in the new technology as it competes with General Motors and Elon Musk's Tesla, both of which are also aggressively building up operations.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|DRI
|$151.05
|-1.38
|-0.91
Darden Restaurants Inc raised its annual sales forecast after beating third-quarter estimates on Thursday, as more patrons flocked to its Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse chains.
The Orlando, Florida-based restaurant operator recorded strong footfall, despite raising menu prices to offset margin pressures from consistently high costs of labor and commodities, mainly meat and dairy.
Quarterly same-store sales rose 12.3% at Olive Garden, which contributed nearly half to the company's total revenue, while at LongHorn Steakhouse same-store sales were up 10.8%, beating estimates.
"We significantly exceeded the industry for both same-restaurant sales and traffic this quarter, outperforming even more on traffic than on sales," CEO Rick Cardenas said.
TikTok's CEO will face the heat on Capitol Hill when he gets grilled by lawmakers over allegations the social media app is a national security issue due to its China's ties.
Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan will preside over the coffee giant's first shareholder since taking the helm earlier this week from Howard Schultz.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|COIN
|$77.14
|-6.85
|-8.16
Coinbase Global Inc said on Wednesday it had been issued a Wells notice by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which could result in the regulator bringing enforcement action against the cryptocurrency exchange.
Coinbase says coinbase products and services continue to operate as usual after being issued Wells notice by SEC staff.
The enforcement action against Coinbase alleges violations of Federal securities laws. Coinbase believes potential enforcement actions would relate to aspects of spot market, staking service, Coinbase earn, Coinbase prime, and Coinbase wallet.
The potential civil action, if taken, may seek injunctive relief, disgorgement, and civil penalties.
