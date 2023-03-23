STOCK MARKET NEWS: Tik Tok CEO testifies, Ford predicts $3B EV loss, Coinbase in SEC crosshairs

The major U.S. stock averages are rebounding on Thursday after the Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates another quarter point sparked a sell-off on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the financial sector continues to take a beating as elevating interest rates put a damper on loans. However, banking stocks are recovering from yesterday’s downturn as shares of Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America trade above the redline on Thursday.

Symbol Price Change %Change WFC $37.34 0.14 0.38 JPM $128.94 1.75 1.38 BAC $27.89 0.24 0.89

In commodities, the price of oil is up, hovering around $71.34 a barrel as gold moves higher to near $1,978.20 per ounce.