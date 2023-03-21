STOCK MARKET NEWS: First Republic on watch, Yellen vows banking support, Tesla’s China sales

Bill Hwang, founder of Archegos seeks dismissal of market-manipulation charges

Bill Hwang, the founder of Archegos Captial Management, is asking a federal judge to throw out charges accusing him of illegal market manipulation, which he says was legal trading.

Archegos' collapse in March of 2021 led to billions in losses for it's investors and banks. One such bank Credit Suisse lost more than $5 billion has been teetering ever since.

Federal prosecutors from the SEC have said Hwang built up large positions in companies using swaps which they allege he used to raise the stock price while hiding how invested Archegos’s truly was in a particular asset.