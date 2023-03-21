STOCK MARKET NEWS: First Republic on watch, Yellen vows banking support, Tesla’s China sales
Stocks rebounding as Treasury secretary Janet Yellen offers banking support, First Republic remains on watch, Tesla’s China sales strong, Wall Street readies for quarterly earnings from Nike and GameStop. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
Bill Hwang, the founder of Archegos Captial Management, is asking a federal judge to throw out charges accusing him of illegal market manipulation, which he says was legal trading.
Archegos' collapse in March of 2021 led to billions in losses for it's investors and banks. One such bank Credit Suisse lost more than $5 billion has been teetering ever since.
Federal prosecutors from the SEC have said Hwang built up large positions in companies using swaps which they allege he used to raise the stock price while hiding how invested Archegos’s truly was in a particular asset.
On Monday, GM’s autonomous vehicle unit asked California for permission to test its self-driving, ride-hailing company Cruise across the entire state.
Already, the automaker' subsidiary operates an autonomous ride-hailing service in San Francisco after testing for more than two years.
By expanding Cruise, GM believes it can generate $80 billion in annual sales by 2030 from software and self-driving applications and is expected to generate almost $160 billion in sales in 2023.
In December, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into Cruise, looking at vehicles that might brake hard unexpectedly or become immobilized.
After a series of high level meetings last week, a second round of bids to buy Manchester United are due Wednesday.
Representatives of Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani toured Old Trafford and the club's training ground last Thursday, meeting with United executives. Jim Ratcliffe held talks with the Premier League club on Friday and was pictured being greeted by chief executive Richard Arnold. American investment firm Elliott Management has also held meetings with a view to providing capital for takeover bids or other finance options.
Indicative offers were submitted to American merchant bank Raine last month, with Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe confirming their intention to buy out the Glazer family, the current owners of United.
The next stage of the process included a closer look at United's business and meetings with key executives before making renewed bids.
Alphabet Inc's Google on Tuesday began the public release of its chatbot Bard, seeking users and feedback to gain ground on Microsoft Corp in a fast-moving race on artificial intelligence technology.
Starting in the U.S. and the U.K., consumers can join a waitlist for English-language access to Bard, a program previously open to approved testers only. Google describes Bard as an experiment allowing collaboration with generative AI, technology that relies on past data to create rather than identify content.
The release last year of ChatGPT, a chatbot from the Microsoft-backed startup OpenAI, has caused a sprint in the technology sector to put AI into more users' hands. The hope is to reshape how people work and win business in the process.
Just last week, Google and Microsoft made a flurry of announcements on AI, two days apart. The companies are putting draft-writing technology into their word processors and other collaboration software, as well as marketing related tools for web developers to build their own AI-based applications.
U.S. existing home sales increased for the first time in a year in February as a decline in prices on an annual basis pulled buyers back into the market, further evidence that the housing market was stabilizing at low levels.
Existing home sales surged 14.5% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.58 million units last month, the National Association of Realtors said on Tuesday. The biggest increase since July 2020 ended 12 straight monthly declines in sales, which was the longest such stretch since 1999.
Sales increased in all four regions, with outsized gains in the Midwest, West and the densely populated South. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast home sales would rebound 5.0% to a rate of 4.20 million units.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is trying to project calm after regional bank failures, saying the U.S. banking system is “sound” but additional rescue arrangements “could be warranted” if any new failures at smaller institutions pose a risk to financial stability.
Yellen, in an excerpt of remarks prepared for delivery to the American Bankers Association on Tuesday, says that overall “the situation is stabilizing."
"And the U.S. banking system remains sound,” Yellen says.
Yellen's remarks come after a series of troubling bank developments this month.
The last gas-powered muscle car from Dodge isn't leaving the road without some squeals, thunder and crazy-fast speed.
The 2023 Challenger SRT Demon 170 will deliver 1,025 horsepower from its 6.2-liter supercharged V-8, and the automaker says it will be the quickest production car made.
Stellantis, formed in 2021 by combining Fiat Chrysler and France’s PSA Peugeot, says it can go from zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in a scary 1.66 seconds, making it faster than even electric supercars from Tesla and Lucid.
Stellantis will stop making gas versions of the Dodge Challenger and Charger and the Chrylser 300 big sedan by the end of this year, squeezed out by stricter government fuel-economy regulations and an accelerating shift to electric vehicles.
Magic Johnson has joined Josh Harris’ bid to buy the NFL’s Washington Commanders, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because details of the bid are not being publicized.
Johnson, a basketball Hall of Famer who has become a prominent executive , is already involved in sports ownership with stakes in Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers, Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles F.C. and the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks. He was also part of Harris' unsuccessful bid to buy the Denver Broncos, who were instead sold to a group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton for a record $4.65 billion.
The Commanders are expected to sell for more, which would be the highest price paid for a North American professional sports franchise. Forbes estimates the team is worth $5.6 billion.
Harris along with partner David Blitzer owns the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and NHL’s New Jersey Devils. Washington-area billionaire Mitchell Rales is also reportedly part of Harris’ group.
Google has suspended the Chinese shopping app Pinduoduo on its app store after malware was discovered in versions of the app from other sources.
Google said in a statement Tuesday that it suspended the Pinduoduo app on the Google Play app store out of “security concerns” and that it was investigating the matter.
The suspension of the Pinduoduo app — mainly used in China — comes amid heightened U.S.-China tensions over Chinese-owned apps such as TikTok, which some U.S. lawmakers say could be a national security threat. They allege that such apps could be used to spy on American users.
Pinduoduo is a popular e-commerce app in China which often offers discounts if users team up to buy multiples of an item. Many Chinese online shopping platforms offer downloads of the app. Google warned users Tuesday to uninstall any Pinduoduo app not downloaded from its own Play store.
The major U.S. benchmarks are up on Tuesday as commodities like oil and gold mix.
The Dow Jones Industrial, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are in the green as blue-chip shares like Nike, Boeing and American Express lift the Dow higher.
In commodities, oil is up approximately 1.27% to $68.50 a barrel as gold moves down roughly 0.72% to $1,968.60 an ounce.
Meanwhile, the price of silver is up around 0.02% to $22.65 an ounce.
Tesla sales in China are coming in strong, according to Reuters, which cited the China Passenger Car Association estimate that February sales jumped 32% [sales + exports] vs. the same period a year-ago.
This month's U.S. banking system turmoil and renewed recession worries have left global investor confidence at one of the lowest levels in the last 20 years, and that does not even account for this week's demise of Credit Suisse.
A monthly survey carried out by investment bank BofA following the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, but before Sunday's Credit Suisse takeover, showed the perception of risk levels worsening dramatically.
BofA's self-compiled "Financial Market Risk Indicator" of investor worry levels jumped to 7.7, leaving it just off the extreme highs of last year amid the Ukraine war and above both its global financial crisis and COVID outbreak peaks.
With the Silicon Valley Bank turmoil fresh in minds, the U.S. "shadow banking" sector was cited as the most likely source of danger.
Bitcoin prices held steady, hovering around the $28,000 level, as the Federal Reserve begins its two day meeting. The recent gains in the crypto are closely tied to what policymakers may do on Wednesday.
Foot Locker is closing more than 400 low-performing stores in shopping malls by 2026 as it shifts its focus to new concept stores.
The company plans to transform its real estate footprint by opening new formats, shifting off-mall, and closing underperforming stores.
Foot Locker is also adjusting its business model in Asia by closing its stores and e-commerce in Hong Kong and Macau and converting its current owned and operated stores and e-commerce in Singapore and Malaysia to a license model.
JPMorgan Chase CEO, Jamie Dimon, is trying to raise more capital for First Republic Bank, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Trading of First Republic stock was paused after losing 37% of its value on Monday, but trading resumed in the early afternoon Eastern time, with the stock down about 47% by the bell.
Currently, First Republic is trying to convert $30 billion in deposits from 11 different banks last week into a capital raise, said the WSJ report, which cited people familiar with the situation.
The WSJ also reported the banks may make an investment in First Republic as part of a capital injection.
Midsize banks have a message for regulators: back us up. The push comes as U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen promises to support the industry reeling from uncertainty.
