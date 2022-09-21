STOCK MARKET NEWS: The Fed set to raise rates, JPMorgan, Bank of America CEOs testify to Congress
Home sales fall in seventh straight monthly drop, Energy Department to release inventory report. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, stocks, commodities, acquisitions and businesses on the move.
incoming update…
The average price of a gallon of gasoline gained on Wednesday to to $3.681, according to AAA. Tuesday's price was $3.674.
Gas rose for the first time since hitting a high of $5.016 on June 14.
Diesel's price slipped to $4.928 per gallon.
The Federal Reserve is set to escalate its battle against inflation this week with another substantial interest rate hike, risking deeper economic "pain" for millions of households and businesses nationwide.
With inflation unexpectedly accelerating in August and the job market still growing at a healthy clip, the U.S. central bank is widely expected to approve another 75-basis-point rate hike at the conclusion of its two-day meeting on Wednesday. Some investors are even betting on a full-percentage point move as the Fed faces mounting pressure to tame demand and slow surging consumer prices.
But Wall Street is more focused on what policymakers signal could come next in its inflation fight: the Fed will release its quarterly forecasts from June, providing insight on where it sees the U.S. economy headed over the next few years. The projections are expected to show an even more aggressive path of interest rate hikes that will likely chip away at economic growth and cause the unemployment rate to climb higher.
"The Federal Reserve is likely tightening policy straight into the teeth of a recession," said Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO and chief strategist of Quill Intelligence and a former Dallas Fed adviser. "Many stock investors are hoping for a dovish pivot, but the stock market’s addiction to Fed easing when stocks decline may be what [Federal Reserve Chair] Jerome Powell is aiming to quash by aggressively hiking rates in addition to inflation."
Read more on the story by clicking here: Fed likely to deliver more economic 'pain' with another significant interest rate hike
Oil prices were higher Wednesday morning following the previous day's losses, ahead of another aggressive interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $86.00 a barrel.
Brent crude futures traded around $92.00 a barrel.
The Fed is widely expected to hike rates by 75 basis points for the third time in a row later on Wednesday in its drive to rein in inflation.
Other central banks, including the Bank of England, meet this week as well.
Higher rates have bolstered the dollar, which neared a two-decade high on Tuesday, making oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.
Bitcoin was trading at around $19,000, after trading lower in seven of the last nine sessions.
For the week, Bitcoin was trading more than 6% lower. For the month, the cryptocurrency is down by 6%. Bitcoin is down more than 59% year-to-date.
Ethereum was trading around $1,300, losing more than 16% in the past week.
Dogecoin was trading around 5 cents and is down 2% in the past week.
Current natural gas market conditions could signal pain for consumers this winter and sustained issues for years to come, according to energy economists interviewed by FOX Business.
The experts said the energy crisis in Europe, in part caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, will continue to hurt consumers in the U.S. through the winter as global natural gas and oil supplies are strained. They also noted that the green energy push heralded by the Biden administration and several state governments will further lead to decreased and more unreliable energy supplies, pushing future prices higher.
"The biggest problem is that the shortage in Europe is driving up prices, and prices are set globally," Diana Furchtgott-Roth, the director of the Heritage Foundation's Center for Energy, Climate and Environment, told FOX Business in an interview. "Because natural gas prices are higher globally, we are exporting more, and that's driving up prices here."
"At the same time, we are putting forward a number of policies that discourage our companies from producing," she continued. "Reasonable people might think that if there were a natural gas shortage in Europe, the United States would do as much as it can to increase production here."
Read more here: Underlying energy market conditions could signal pain for consumers this winter and beyond
The Federal Trade Commission has questions for Amazon concerning the company's acquisition of iRobot for $1.7 billion.
It is the latest deal by the e-commerce giant coming under scrutiny by regulators amid growing concerns about the company’s market power.
On Tuesday, iRobot said both it and Amazon received a request for additional information in connection with an FTC review of the merger, according to a regulatory filing.
Both Amazon and iRobot said they would cooperate with the FTC’s review, which delays the completion of a deal.
The iRobot company is known for its popular Roomba vacuum cleaners.
Earlier this month, a group of some 20 pro-privacy and worker organizations, including Public Citizen and Fight for the Future, urged U.S. antitrust enforcers to stop the purchase.
For more on the story, click here: FTC looking into Amazon's $1.7B deal for iRobot
Live Coverage begins here