Sean Spicer resigns as White House press secretary

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer will leave his post with the Trump administration at the end of next month, he confirmed in a tweet Friday.

It's been an honor & a privilege to serve @POTUS @realDonaldTrump & this amazing country. I will continue my service through August — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) July 21, 2017

Spicer’s resignation reportedly follows President Donald Trump’s decision to appoint Wall Street financier and long-time Trump supporter Anthony Scaramucci as communications director.

Scaramucci was expected to replace Mike Dubke, who resigned from the communications post in May, as first reported by Axios. Trump met with Scaramucci Friday.

Spicer had largely relinquished his daily press briefing duties throughout recent weeks, with Sarah Huckabee Sanders taking over. As previously reported by FOX Business in June, Spicer transitioned to more of a managerial press position, where he was supposed to oversee the press office and other branches of the communications department – which was considered a promotion for Spicer. At the time, the administration was shaking up the organizational structure of its communications team in order to better coordinate its message and keep up with a faster flow of information.

Spicer, who had been with the Trump administration from the outset, previously served as communications director for the Republican National Committee.