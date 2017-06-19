Sean Spicer takes on new WH role, may no longer give press briefings

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer will take on a new, elevated role in the Trump administration, White House officials said Monday.

“We have sought input from many people as we look to expand our communications operation. As he did in the beginning, Sean Spicer is managing both the communications and press office,” the White House said in a statement.

Spicer will no longer handle day-to-day press duties, including daily media briefings, and will instead oversee communications for the entire administration. In that position, which is considered a promotion for Spicer, he would manage the press office, as well as other branches of the communications department.

Though no official title has been decided on, Spicer’s role would be similar to a deputy chief of staff. The changes will begin to roll out in the near future, the White House indicated. The administration has yet to name a replacement to take over his duties as press secretary, though they have indicated they are very fond of Sarah Huckabee Sanders, according to Fox News' John Roberts.

The new organizational structure will be a dramatic shift from the traditional hierarchy of other presidential administrations, Roberts noted, indicating the Trump administration is seeking new methods to coordinate their message and keep up with a faster flow of information.