Stock investors brace for new week after worst performance in 2 years

Investors will look to a slew of economic reports and specifics on the president’s infrastructure and budget plan for direction after one of the most volatile weeks for global equities in history.

Continue Reading Below

Over the past six sessions, U.S. equity markets, saw wild swings and 1,000-plus point drops for the Dow, which racked up two of the worst point declines in history. The VIX index, the so-called fear gauge which measures volatility, hit the highest level in a year.

Economists, including Brian Wesbury, told FOX Business Network last week that the fundamentals of the U.S. remain solid and the correction in stocks was overdue.

Investors will get a fresh read on the U.S. economy with a host of reports during the upcoming week. January’s U.S. consumer price index and the producer price index—two key readings on inflation from the Labor Department—will be released on Wednesday and could determine the market’s behavior for the week. Higher-than-expected results could trigger more see-saw reactions for stocks.

Mortgage rates in the U.S. also were also affected, rising to their highest in more than a year. The average 30-year rate rose to 4.32% at the end of last week, 10 basis points higher than the week prior.

President Donald Trump will unveil his long-awaited infrastructure plan on Monday, which will use $200 billion in federal infrastructure spending over the course of a decade in an effort to stimulate $1.5 trillion in improvements to the nation’s roads, bridges, airports and other infrastructure.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The Dow Jones industrial average closed 330.44 points higher last Friday, led by technology stocks, though it still marked the worst week for the blue chip average and the S&P 500—which gained 38.55 points, or 1.49%, at the close—since Jan. 8, 2016. The Nasdaq Composite also saw its biggest weekly drop since Feb. 5, 2016 despite rising 97.33 points, or 1.44%, to 6,874.49 at the close.

FOX Business Senior Editor Charles Brady contributed to this report.