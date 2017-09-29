FBN's Dagen McDowell thanks Gerri Willis for sharing her heroic cancer story

FOX Business' Gerri Willis has a message for women with breast cancer, survivors of the disease and anyone considering getting a mammogram.

“There is a community of support. Don’t be alone. Being alone is the worst thing,” she said during an appearance on FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria.”

Willis announced her breast cancer diagnosis last year and heroically took off her wig this summer to raise awareness for the disease.

Dagen McDowell thanked her friend for sharing her courageous story and revealed for the first time on TV that her mother has stage 4 cancer.

“I wanted to thank you for sharing your story because I know, it’s hard. It’s hard to reveal that part of yourself at your most vulnerable, but it really lifts us all up,” she told Willis.

McDowell said it is important for people to talk about the disease and knowing what other breast cancer patients are going through creates a community of support.

“When other people share their stories, even if it’s a parent who is fighting it, even if it’s a sibling who is fighting it, it really does create this strange sense of community and support,” McDowell said.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month begins October 1.