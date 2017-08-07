NFL's Vince Wilfork retires with BBQ ad on Twitter

Longtime New England Patriots defensive lineman Vince Wilfork announced his retirement from football by hanging up his football cleats and picking up the grill tongs.

Wilfork, 35, called it a career on Monday via a Twitter advertisement sponsored by Kingsford Charcoal. In the minute-long clip, the All-Pro nose tackle said he was “moving on to smoked meats,” adding that he would host a “farewell tailgate” event before the Patriots’ season-opening clash with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 7.

A first-round draft pick in 2004, Wilfork won two Super Bowls and appeared in five Pro Bowls as a member of the Patriots. He spent 11 seasons in New England before closing out his career with two seasons as a member of the Houston Texans.

Wilfork has partnered with KingsFord, a subsidiary of the Clorox Company (CLX), since last May, when the barbeque brand tapped the NFL veteran to spearhead a promotional campaign to make ribs the United States’ national food.

Wilfork retires with 559 career tackles and 16 sacks in 189 regular-season games. He earned nearly $60 million in salary during his NFL career, according to Spotrac.