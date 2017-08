North Korea: A rare behind the scenes pictorial

A rare look inside the world of Kim Jong Un, North Korea's controversial leader as told by David Yarrow.

http://www.foxbusiness.com/index.html">FOXBusiness

//a57.foxnews.com/images.foxnews.com/content/global/source/foxbusiness/_jcr_content/image.img.png/0/0/1425338243812.png

http://www.foxbusiness.com/index.html

A farmer in North Korea MORE ON THIS: North Korea’s Kim Jong Un’s popularity has never been higher: Photographer David Yarrow (A farmer in North Korea by David Yarrow) a-farmer-in-north-korea-

A soldier in North Korea WATCH: Photographing life behind the scenes in North Korea (A soldier in North Korea by David Yarrow) a-soldier-in-north-korea

Soldiers in North Korea MORE ON THIS: Sebastian Gorka: Anybody who goes up against the United States of America will lose

(Soldiers in North Korea by David Yarrow) soldiers-in-north-korea

People dance in a square in North Korea North Korea’s threats: How past presidents have handled Pyongyang’s rhetoric WATCH: (People dance in a square in North Korea by David Yarrow) people-dance-in-a-square--in-north-korea