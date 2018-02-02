Trump is not a racist, he is a great man: NFL legend Herschel Walker

NFL legend Herschel Walker is defending President Trump, denying he is a racist and urging Americans to show the U.S. head of state the respect his office deserves.

Walker, who worked for President Trump when Trump bought the N.J. Generals, of the short-lived United States Football League, in 1984, said the nation is underestimating the president.

“President Trump is the president of the United States and I think they need to respect the White House whether he’s in office or not respect the White House,” Walker told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on “Varney & Co.”

Walker also responded to those criticizing President Trump.

“He is a great man and it’s sad to see people that do not know him say the awful things they’ve said about him, that he’s racist. I’m here to tell you Donald Trump is not a racist.”

Walker predicted Trump could achieve even more as president if he did not have to defend himself as much against all the naysayers.

“I’ve spent a lot of time with him, you know, I’ve been with his kids when no one else has been around and he is a very, very good man and I feel that if they give him an opportunity where he is not having to fight against everyone in Washington … he could do some amazing things.”