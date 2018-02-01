FISA memo may blunt Democrats' big weapon, Russia: Varney

This is "memo day.” It is very likely "the memo" will be released today, and we the people will get to see what the FBI has been up to, before, during and after the election.

The FBI is in panic mode. Understandably, they're not keen to let the world read about what sure looks like a plot to undermine our electoral process. The Justice Department shows signs of panic too. They are not keen to let the world know why they've been dragging their feet on supplying documents.

Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, engaged in a shouting match with Republicans over the release of the memo—he's not keen to let attention drift away from the Mueller investigation. And Democrats realize that the memo may blunt their big weapon: Russia, Russia, Russia.

The lines are drawn. They should not be. We have every right to know if there was indeed a group within the government that tried to shield Hillary and undermine Trump. It’s not a Democrat or Republican issue: It is an issue that goes to the heart of our democracy. Did government officials conspire to influence the election, and then undermine the winner?

We have every right to know about this. And we hope the president stands firm and releases the memo—now.