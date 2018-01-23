WWE superstar Kane takes on illegal immigration

WWE superstar Glenn Jacobs, known by his stage name of Kane, discusses Tuesday his views on illegal immigration and why the U.S. should stop using a federally-imposed minimum wage.

Continue Reading Below

“When it comes to immigration, I generally agree with Milton Friedman, that you can’t have a liberal immigration policy and welfare state and I would add a regulatory state,” he told FOX Business’ Kennedy.

According to a Harvard-Harris poll, 81% of all voters support reducing immigration levels.

“I think when we’re looking at immigration reform we also have to look at welfare reform, we also have to look at regulatory reform, all of those things. What we tend to do is treat immigration as if it exists in a vacuum, while these other things impact it and it impacts them as well,” he said.

Jacobs, who is also running to become mayor of Knox County, Tenn. said the current regulations with the labor market help illegal immigrants.

“[Current labor market regulations skew] the market in favor especially for low wage earners in favor of illegal immigration,” he said.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The WWE superstar said that having a federally imposed minimum wage encourages businesses to pay illegal immigrants under the table.

“If you’re an employer and you can employ someone under the table, pay them cash, you’re not having to keep all of those records, you don’t have to do all of those things, it gives you a tremendous advantage over people who do play by the rules. We have to level that playing field, but that’s only going to happen through regulatory reform,” he said.

