Bipartisan deal on immigration is possible: Varney

Sen. Schumer, D-N.Y., shut down the government, in order to support illegals. He couldn't hold the moderates in his party. He caved. And the Democrats are now chronically divided.

Continue Reading Below

The left is angry. They are threatening to run against the moderates in the primaries. That is not a winning strategy. This country, in my opinion, will not stand for a government shutdown that is carried out in the interests of illegal immigrants.

The Democrats have already been dragged far to the left. Looks like they're going even further.

Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kamala Harris of California, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Bernie Sanders of Vermont and New York’s Kirsten Gillibrand: All are thinking about running for the Democrats' nomination in 2020. They want to be president. All of them voted to keep the government shut down. They put the interests of illegals ahead of the interests of the country.

So there's the divide—the Senate Democrats who want to be president are all on the left, all in favor of supporting illegals. They are all basically open borders people. I don't think that’s a winning election strategy.

And it opens the door to a Trump-lead deal on immigration: Build the wall, end chain migration, end the lottery system, but let the Dreamers stay. That’s the Trump deal. It’s a deal that moderate Democrats, especially those up for re-election this year, could support. How about that, a bipartisan deal on immigration—it’s possible.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

All because Sen. Schumer gambled and lost, and the left couldn't give up the open borders dream.