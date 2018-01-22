Government shutdown will hurt Democrats during 2018 midterms: Joe Piscopo

On Monday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican leaders reached an agreement to keep the government funded for three weeks. Actor, comedian and radio talk show host Joe Piscopo said the government shutdown will negatively impact Democrats during the 2018 midterm elections.

Continue Reading Below

Democrats have to defend 24 seats come next November, 10 of which are from states that voted in favor of President Donald Trump.

“I think the Dems took a real hard hit on this one, to the point where it will reflect on the 2018 midterms,” he told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto on “Cavuto: Coast to Coast.”

The Senate voted to advance the bill by a vote of 81-18. However, the upper chamber still must approve it before a vote in the House.

Even if the measure passes, another shutdown could occur if Republicans can’t make a deal with Democrats over DACA reform. The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) protects illegal immigrants who came to the U.S. as children from deportation, but is set to expire on March 5.

Piscopo said that though he believes that immigrants are the “foundation” of the country, he still disagrees that all should be allowed in.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re the grandchildren of immigrants, we believe in that, it’s the ethnicity, the foundation, the mosaic of the country, but you can’t bring everybody in,” he said.

The former “Saturday Night Live” star considers Democrats’ actions to protect “Dreamers” to be "greedy."



“When Donald Trump goes DACA, alright, let’s talk about it, then what do the Democrats do? Now we’ll grab everything. It was terribly greedy, and I think the public saw it, the Dems sensed it and that’s why they pulled back,” he said.

