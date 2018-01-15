MLK’s niece: Rep. Lewis wrong to call Trump a racist

Martin Luther King Jr.’s niece, Alveda King, on Monday said President Trump is not a racist and called on Lewis to make peace with the president.

Continue Reading Below

On Sunday, John Lewis (D-Ga.) told ABC’s “This Week” that President Trump is a racist when asked about the president’s alleged controversial remarks when questioning why the U.S. would allow immigrants from Haiti and other countries.

“I understand that he’s hurt and he’s disturbed because he makes that point very clearly, but the answer is not to just call somebody a racist, in this case President Trump, and not make efforts to resolve the situation,” she told FOX Business’ Melissa Francis on “Risk & Reward.”

Trump had made the controversial comment during a closed door immigration reform meeting, but denied using any derogatory language. He wrote on Twitter, “Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country.”

“I do not believe that President Donald John Trump is a racist,” she said. “Sometimes leaders can be corrupt, take all of the resources from the people. [Trump’s] talking about the conditions like a hell hole kind of thing. The people are suffering and their answer is, let’s move to America. So I believe once our swamp is drained, he wants to help drain more swamps.”

In addition, the civil rights activist also credited President Trump for the booming economy.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

“The economy is better, the unemployment rate in the black community and across the board. Job rates are going up across the board. People in business now are saying we will lower our own breaks to our employment. All of this is under the leadership of President Donald John Trump,” she said.

