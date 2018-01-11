GOP, Democrats should follow Trump’s lead on immigration: Dobbs

A few thoughts now on the strange nature of this Republican-led Congress and Senate.

Lawmakers delivered a big victory for President Trump and the American people on tax reform, but it was legislation crafted largely behind closed doors.

Futile congressional efforts to repeal and replace ObamaCare took about 10 days of public activity. Of course, Sen. Mitch McConnell in the end failed to deliver. On the reauthorization of FISA, Congress held a pair of hearings, one of which was completely derailed by questions about the Comey firing and Russia probe. As for DACA, just a single hearing. And believe me, not a single lawmaker from either party was listening to anyone but lobbyists and donors.

Compare that to the president's bipartisan meeting at the White House on immigration, border security and DACA earlier this week. A meeting which lasted 55 minutes and unfolded on camera, the president debating and negotiating live with lawmakers as American viewers watched them on television.

It was a great hour. The president on center stage, driving the discussion and debate. Talk about open and transparent. Talk about America the way it’s supposed to operate.

This was President Trump at his best: open, forthright and straightforward, in my opinion. And now speaker Paul Ryan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the “dimms“ like Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi can decide whether they want to join the president in a historic opportunity to bargain in full view of America, in the interest of the nation, and set aside so-called special interests.

Or have Pelosi and Schumer, Ryan and McConnell lived for too long in the swamp, unable now to find a path to serve the nation, instead of the lobbyists and special interests. The president is making it less difficult for them. Just follow Mr. Trump. That way lies success.

