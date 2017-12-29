Why coding will be the next generation's manufacturing

While manufacturing jobs dominated in the 20th Century, many believe coding will have a similar impact during the 21st Century.

Continue Reading Below

“I think we’ve lost the ability to make things. Americans love to build and create and make things. This is that new wave; the new form of manufacturing is making software,” Adam Enbar, co-founder of the Flatiron School told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on “Wall Street Week.”

The Flatiron school, which is location in Manhattan, is a “coding bootcamp” that trains people of all skill levels on how to code.

Enbar said the field is now recruiting more people from all age groups—and backgrounds—then it has done in previous years.

“Our students have ranged from 18 years old to over 50, across geographies and across genders and backgrounds. We’ve had Harvard PhDs to community college dropouts and all of them are successful,” he said.

He also added that students who have completed the 15-week program, go on to make an average salary of $75,000 a year.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

“These are very high-paying jobs, so you have all of these companies that are dying to recruit talent and universities aren’t doing the job [and] that’s where we’re stepping in,” he said. “When people think of tech today, they think of Facebook and Google and Tesla and all the tech companies- but the reality is that’s only a small percent of the jobs that exist in tech. Every industry, everything you do today is controlled by code.”

