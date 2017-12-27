Corey Lewandowski responds to Joy Villa’s sexual assault allegations

Singer Joy Villa, who wore a ‘Make America Great Again’ dress at the 2017 Grammy Awards and is mulling a Congressional bid in her home state of Florida, filed a sexual assault complaint against former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski.
Villa alleges she was assaulted at a party at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. last month.
Corey Lewandowski, author of 'Let Trump Be Trump,’ responded to the allegations telling FOX Business’ Charles Payne on ‘Varney & Co.,’ “There is a due process and there is a process which they will go through to determine a person’s innocence.”
Payne then asked Lewandowski what is motivating the singer, who joined the Trump Campaign Advisory Board in September, to make the accusations.
“You know Charles, that’s a question for her, I’m not here to speak for Joy. What I am here to do is to speak for me and what I am going to do is to let the process play forward,” he said.
