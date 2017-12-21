Trump's Jerusalem decision will delay peace process in the Middle East: Larry Korb

The United Nations General Assembly on Thursday voted 128-9 against President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley addressed the global body on Thursday, issuing a warning that the United States “will remember” the countries that voted against Trump’s Jerusalem decision.

“The United States will remember this day in which it was singled out for attack in the General Assembly for the very act of exercising our right as a sovereign nation,” Haley said.

Former Assistant Secretary of Defense Larry Korb said the United States needs to dial back its rhetoric toward the United Nations, before the U.S. begins to hurt its relations with other countries in the Middle East.

“I think you have to dial back the rhetoric because while you said you were going to do this, for example if you look at the military and humanitarian aid, which would cut off money to Egypt, which you need to deal with Iran. We’re just beginning to send more weapons to Ukraine because of what Russia is doing there,” he told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto on “Cavuto: Coast to Coast.”

Korb also said that by declaring Jerusalem the capital of Israel, the U.S. has delayed the “peace process,” in the region.

“The peace process is not where it should be- [Trump] had his son-in-law Jared Kushner that was going to be involved in that, but then when he unilaterally said he was going to move the American embassy to Jerusalem, a lot of the countries in the region didn’t want to work with us anymore. Including the Palestinians, they don’t want to meet now with Vice President Pence when he makes his trip over there,” he said.

Both the U.S. Ambassador and the president have hinted at cutting funding to the U.N. for disrespecting the United States’ decision.

On Wednesday, President Trump told reporters said that Americans are tired of being taken advantage of by the U.N. and also added, “Let them vote against us, we’ll save a lot. We don’t care.”

