North Korean ballistic missile traveled 2,800 miles into space

North Korea on Tuesday fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that traveled approximately 620 miles before crashing into the Sea of Japan.

South Korea's Yonhap News Agency later revealed that the missile flew an estimated 2,800 miles up into space -- nearly 10 times higher than NASA’s international space station, which orbits the earth at 250 miles.

"The missile was launched from Sain Ni, North Korea, and traveled about 1,000 kilometers before splashing down in the Sea of Japan, within Japan's Economic Exclusion Zone," according to Pentagon spokesperson Col. Rob Manning. "We are working with our interagency partners on a more detailed assessment of the launch."

U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis said the ICBM went higher than any shot Pyongyang has fired in the past.

"It is a situation that we will handle," President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) determined the missile launch from North Korea did not pose a threat to North America, its territories or its allies.

North Korea’s missile launch is the first by the rogue regime in more than two months, a U.S. official confirmed to Fox News.